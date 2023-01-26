Fire Damages Reaume Brothers Racing Headquarters

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Reaume Brothers Racing is an upstart team in the Craftsman Truck Series with dreams of making an impact on the highest levels of NASCAR. On Thursday morning, those dreams almost went up in smoke.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue was called to RBR’s headquarters at 110 Fernwood Lane at around 11:30. The fire was quickly extinguished, but we could still see the damage from the outside.

Cassandra Rowell and her sister work at the business next door. It was another normal day for her, until her sister got her attention.

“She just saw the black smoke come up and heard a whole bunch of people yelling. That’s when we started hearing sirens and everything else, so we came out to see what was up, and that’s when we saw all the smoke.”

Mooresville Fire-Rescue also reported three injuries from the fire. One person was taken care of on-site, while two others were taken to the hospital. Both are expected to be okay, but were treated separately for smoke inhalation and burns.

*Working Fire*

At approximately 1130, Mooresville Fire Rescue was dispatched to 110 Fernwood Ln for a commercial structure fire. Ladder 5 was first arriving, quickly extiguishing the fire. This incident is currently under investigation by the Mooresville Fire Marshall's Office. pic.twitter.com/vGlQYp5y9Z — Mooresville Fire-Rescue (@MooresvilleFire) January 26, 2023

Reaume Brother Racing confirmed the fire and resulting injuries in a tweet, saying, “an investigation into the cause is ongoing,” and that they will, “update the situation as [they] learn more details.”