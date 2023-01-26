Freezing Start, But A Sunny Friday Ahead

An area of high pressure will stick around through the first half of the weekend. The high will move offshore on Saturday with unsettled weather returning on Sunday.Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows near 30.

Friday: Cooler, but sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds increase in the evening.

Sunday: Clouds increase and showers return. Highs in the mid 50s.

Next Week: Another unsettled week on tap with scattered showers. We will kick off the week with temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures will gradually fall through the week.

Have a wonderful evening!Kaitlin