Freezing Start, But A Sunny Friday Ahead
Our next weather system arrives late weekend
Forecast:
An area of high pressure will stick around through the first half of the weekend. The high will move offshore on Saturday with unsettled weather returning on Sunday.Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows near 30.
Friday: Cooler, but sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds increase in the evening.
Sunday: Clouds increase and showers return. Highs in the mid 50s.
Next Week: Another unsettled week on tap with scattered showers. We will kick off the week with temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures will gradually fall through the week.
Have a wonderful evening!Kaitlin