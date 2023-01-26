NASA Observes Day of Remembrance

On this day we honor and remember the fallen heroes of the Apollo 1 crew. Then Challenger. Then Columbia. And other astronauts who died while training.

NASA’s first fatal accident occurred on January 27th, 1967. A fire swept through the Apollo Command Module during a pre-launch test killing all three astronauts on board.

On January 28th, 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger broke apart over the Atlantic Ocean.

Allan McDonald was a skilled engineer who refused to sign off on the launch over safety concerns the night before. McDonald was concerned that sub-freezing temperatures could impact the rocket booster’s O-rings which keep gases from escaping. NASA insisted on moving forward with the launch. Just 73 seconds after liftoff, McDonalds fear became a reality. The O-rings failed. All seven crew members on board died.

This year marks 20 years since the Columbia tragedy. February 1st, 2003. After a successful mission, space shuttle Columbia broke up as it returned to Earth. All seven astronauts on board died.

“These astronauts all achieved the once impossible dream to soar in the cosmos and to explore the heavens. And their families have suffered, and they have our deepest respect.” – NASA Administrator Bill Nelson