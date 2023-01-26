Panthers Hire Frank Reich As Head Coach

Charlotte, N.C.– After three months of speculation and countless interviews, the Panthers have named Frank Reich their sixth permanent head coach. The 61-year-old Reich was fired from the same position with the Indianapolis Colts after four-plus years that included two trips to the playoffs. Reich was hired over hometown-favorite Steve Wilks despite the Charlotte native leading the team to a 6-6 record as interim head coach. Reich played fourteen years in the NFL and is one of the most accomplished back-up quarterbacks the sport has known. In 1993, he led the Bills to the largest playoff comeback in NFL history. In the Panthers inaugural 1995 season, Reich started the first three games and threw the first touchdown pass. The Panthers have not made the playoffs since 2017.