Santa Claus DNA Results Revealed In 12-Year-Old Girl’s Investigation

CUMBERLAND, R.I.– The DNA investigation into some half-eaten Christmas cookies is done. A 12-year-old girl wanted to find out if Santa Claus was the one who really ate some of the Christmas cookie left for him.

The evidence revealed that there was some DNA found that was a partial link to an incident 1947 New York City incident on 34 street that involved Santa Claus. The DNA also found reindeer DNA on some carrot slices. More evidence is needed to see if the DNA is linked to other incidents involving the jolly old elf.