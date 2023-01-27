Edge On The Clock: Razzies Apologize After Child Actor Is Nominated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Razzie Awards are apologizing after a child actor’s nomination for Worst Actress sparked backlash. The Razzies are a satire of Hollywood award shows which celebrates the best of the worst in cinema. 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong was nominated this week for Worst Actress for her performance in Firestarter. People immediately started calling the nomination wrong and insensitive due to her age. The Razzies have now removed Armstrong from the nomination list, and now says it will only nominate people 18 and older going forward.

Plus, actress and model Julia Fox says less is more. The Uncut Gems star is going viral on TikTok for a video of her Manhattan apartment that she lives in with her 2-year-old son, Valentino. In the video, she calls her space tiny and messy, and even admits it’s infested with mice. She claims she doesn’t like excessive displays of wealth, and says she thinks it’s wasteful when people have really big houses because there are so many people experiencing homelessness.

And, the subject of Netflix’s hit show Inventing Anna is getting her own reality TV series. Delvey’s Dinner Party will feature convicted con artist Anna Sorokin, better known as Anna Delvey, while she’s on house arrest. The 32-year-old says she will host celebrities for dinner parties at her New York City apartment, as she talks about her experience with the criminal justice system and her strategy to rebuild her image. She was convicted of pretending to be a wealthy German heiress in order to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars over a four year period.

