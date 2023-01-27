Hot In Hollywood: Kelly Clarkson Stalker Arrested Again

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, CA– Police have arrested one of Kelly Clarkson’s stalkers again. Huguette Nicole Young on Wednesday night. Clarkson already had a permanent restraining order against her. There have been other restraining orders, which police say Young has violated 12 times.

Security at Clarkson’s California home noticed the woman sneaking around the house and then notified police. Young has a history of stalking Clarkson. She first tracked her down at her home in Nashville then followed her to California.