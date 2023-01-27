Memphis, TN Releases Graphic Video Of The Deadly Police Beating Of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, TN – The city of Memphis has released graphic video of the police beating death of Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop. Nichols died three days after his arrest.
Five officers with the Memphis Police Department have been fired and charged with second degree murder among other charges.
CLICK HERE to see the unedited videos released by the City of Memphis. Viewer discretion is advised. The videos are graphic and have strong language.