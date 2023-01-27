New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes Its International Terminal After Widespread Flooding

1/3

2/3

3/3





AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND — Flights were cancelled this morning at Auckland Airport due to significant flooding inside.

Photos and videos shared with WCCB show a terminal full of water after torrential rain slammed the area.

Auckland Airport is the largest and busiest airport in New Zealand.

The airport has the following statement on their website: “No international flights will be departing from Auckland Airport before 5 pm Saturday, 28 January. Our team is working around the clock to get the airport up and operating again as soon as possible.”