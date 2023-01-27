Sheriff: Body Found In Burke County Woods Identified As Missing Man

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says they found a body in the woods near Kayla’s Ridge Road.

Deputies say they have been repeatedly searching the woods for a missing man, Philip Donald Carter, who was last seen walking nearby on Hubert Lane in June 2022.

This latest search happened on January 11th. During the search, the Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Bureau of Investigations, located a deceased individual who they believed was Philip Carter.

Using dental records, the Medical Examiner’s Office was able to positively identify the body as that of Philip Carter.

Carter was originally from Maryland but had been living in the South Mountain area of Burke County for about a year before his disappearance.

This is still an active investigation.