The Bright Spot: Science on the Rocks

Science on the Rocks is back this Friday, January 27 for the first time in nearly 3 years. This popular event at Discovery Place lets adults 21+ enjoy the museum after hours in a kid-free environment. In the past this event was marked with a theme like Harry Potter or Survival Skills. But, the event will be more of a create-your-own experience with different stations and live experiments. It gives adults an opportunity to learn about science and get a hands on experience that they can enjoy without the kids running around.

There will also be an opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new Spy exhibit that launches at the museum Saturday. To go along with that theme there will be a murder mystery lab at this month’s Science on the Rocks.

Visitors will also get to enjoy live music, a food truck and several cash bars spread out throughout the museum.

This month’s event is sold out. But, there are still tickets available for February and March. Tickets cost $22. You can find out more information about Science on the Rocks and purchase tickets here.