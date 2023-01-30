Atrium Health Possibly Targeted In Hack Of Hospital Systems

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A widespread cyber attack on hospitals across the country Monday may have included Atrium Health. WCCB tried to access Atrium Health’s web site, but for several hours it posted an error message.

Fourteen top hospital systems, including Duke University Hospital, appear to have been targeted. The Daily Mail is reporting that Russian hackers called Killnet took down the websites.

Atrium Health released the following statement:

“We are aware of a temporary disruption to our public-facing website, similar to widespread instances at other health systems around the world on Monday. Our information technology teams have successfully resolved the situation. It’s important to note the disruption affected only our public-facing website. Our hospital systems and patient portal remained fully functional at all times.”

The hospital’s website was restored late Monday afternoon.