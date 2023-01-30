It Has Been Over A Year Since Charlotte Has Seen Measurable Snow

1/3

2/3

3/3





January 2022 was a snowy month in Charlotte. The snowiest January we had seen in 11 years! We picked up 4.3” of snow. The last measurable snow that month was on the 29th where the city saw 0.2”. That was the last time the city saw measurable snow.

If you’re a snow lover, do not fret just yet. Our biggest snowstorms have occurred in February and March. In 1979, 14.9” fell in February. In 1960, 19.3” fell in March.

It is not just Charlotte that has not seen measurable snow since last winter. New York City has now gone 327 days with no measurable snow. The record in the Big Apple is 332 days!