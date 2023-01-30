Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Involving Charlotte Fire Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcycle and a Charlotte Fire Department ladder truck crashed on Pineville-Matthews Road near McMahan Drive during the Monday afternoon rush hour. The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later, according to a news release from CFD.

CFD said that Ladder 24 was in route to a medical call on Little Ave around 5:30 p.m. when it was involved in the motorcycle crash in the 7700 block of Pineville-Matthews Road.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated.