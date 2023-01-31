Close Call! Boulder Crashes Through Home Nearly Hitting A Woman

HONOLULU, HI — A large boulder crashed through a home in Honolulu on Sunday, nearly hitting a woman.

The boulder was about five feet high and equally as wide. It crashed through a cinder block wall, living room and then through another wall and ended up in a bedroom.

None of the four people inside were hurt. In addition to the house, a car was damaged. The family says they moved into the home just this month.

Homeowners in the neighborhood believe nearby excavation work at a planned development likely caused the boulder to fall.