Reward Offered In Case Of Newborn Baby Found Dead Along Railroad Tracks

RICHMOND COUNTY, NC — A cash reward is being offered for information in the death of a newborn baby located near railroad tracks last week in East Rockingham. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of two separate towels and a heater box that investigators say were found at the scene.

Investigators believe the towels and the box possibly came from the same house. Investigators have been following up on all the leads received and continue to work with the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to determine as much as possible about the baby boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 910-895-3232.