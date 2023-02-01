Edge On The Clock: Dr. Phil To End His TV Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After more than two decades, The Dr. Phil Show is coming to an end. 72-year-old Phil McGraw says he is stepping back from the daytime show for other ventures. According to a statement from CBS Media Ventures, McGraw will focus on prime-time programming. They said there would be a new partnership, scheduled for launch early next year. McGraw started his TV career in the late 1990s on The Oprah Winfrey Show. His own show premiered in 2002. Original episodes of “Dr. Phil” will continue thorough the end of the season.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is preparing to launch a new podcast. It will highlight the conversations she had with famous friends during her recent book tour for The Light We Carry. Guests will include Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman and Ellen DeGeneres. Michelle Obama: The Light podcast premieres March 7.

And, the Beyhive is buzzing after Beyoncé announced her Renaissance World Tour. Beyoncé’s official website says the tour will start in Stockholm, Sweden, this May, and will end in September with stops in the US. She is scheduled to perform at Bank of America Stadium on August 9. The Grammy winner has been off the road since she toured with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, in 2018.

