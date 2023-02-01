Tom Brady Retires Again, Coming For Greg Olsen’s Broadcast Job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s official: legendary quarterback Tom Brady says he is retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons. The seven-time Super Bowl champion made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. Brady thanked his family, friends, teammates and competitors. The 45-year-old initially retired in February of last year, but that decision didn’t last long. He returned as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady played a total of three years with the Bucs, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2021. He previously spent 20 years with the New England Patriots, winning six championships with that team.

In his post on Wednesday, Brady said, in part, “Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point, right away. I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So when I woke up this morning I figured, I’d press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. I really thank you guys so much. to every single one of you for supporting me. my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen is wishing him well. She wrote on his post, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life.”

Our question of the night: Is it for real this time?

