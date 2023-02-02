27-Year-Old Woman Arrested In Case Of Baby Found Dead Near Railroad Tracks

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. – The Richmond Co. Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the case of the dead baby found near railroad tracks in East Rockingham.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge said on Thursday that his investigators arrested 27-year-old Kimberly Dawn Harris of Rockingham. She has been charged with murder and felony conceal/fail to report a death. Harris is in jail without bond.

Gulledge says, “I want to thank the community for their support and efforts, they have provided numerous leads, helped keep the updates circulating and for given support to our deputies and investigators working this case, when a child is involved, it puts things in a different perspective. I want to especially thank our investigators; they have worked tirelessly around the clock since last Thursday afternoon. Even though we can start the closure process in this case, there are no winners, this is a terrible situation for everyone involved and for the community as a whole.”

The sheriff says the investigation will continue to make sure no other people are involved.