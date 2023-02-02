Edge On The Clock: Steven Tyler Named In Sexual Assault Lawsuit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff is making it easier to get gun permits. Some of those changes include mailing permits to customers to eliminate visits to the sheriff’s office, and a new interface that reduces duplicate entries for new applicants. A lawsuit accuses Sheriff Garry McFadden of intentionally delaying issuing concealed carry permits and gun-purchasing permits. The sheriff’s office said the backlog in permits stems from the medical offices that review mental health checks.

Plus, Steven Tyler is formally named in a lawsuit where woman, now 65, claims the 74-year-old star used his fame and status to groom, manipulate and sexually assault her when she was 16. The woman claims Tyler plied her with drugs during their relationship and pressured her into an abortion. She is seeking an unspecified amount of compensation and a trial.

And, Derek Jeter reveals that he wore his teammates gold thong to break out of a hitting slump, and it worked! Jeter made that confession during a segment called “True Confessions” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Guests are given two envelopes, one containing a true, embarrassing story and the other a false one. The story he pulled read, “I once wore a thong in public in front of thousands of people,” to which he said is true.

