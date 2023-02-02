Healthy Headlines: How To Know If Certain Foods With Dye Impact Our Health

CHARLOTTE, NC — We’re often told that a good diet means eating foods rich in different colors. That’s true if it’s an array of fruits and vegetables but not if those food colors are manufactured.

A recent study has shown that a red dye used in Skittles and Doritos can increase the risk of gastrointestinal diseases and ADHD.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health, tells us how certain foods with dye can impact our and our children’s health.

Watch the full interview below: