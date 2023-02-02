How Accurate Is Punxsutawney Phil?

GOBBLER’S KNOB, PA — Another Groundhog Day is in the books. In case you missed it, world-famous marmot Punxsutawney Phil is calling for another six weeks of winter. But why are we trusting a pleasantly plump rodent to give us our winter forecasts? Let’s get into the down and dirty.

The first recorded Groundhog Day was celebrated all the way back in 1887 – although it’s believed the tradition carries back even further. The second day of February was chosen because it’s a midpoint between the winter solstice in December and the spring equinox in March. German immigrants believed that a sunny February 2nd, known to them as “Candlemas,” meant another 40 days of ice and snow.

In order to prevent disagreements on whether the day was sunny or not, the decision was left up to small mammals — that is, whether or not they saw their shadows.

Fast forward nearly 140 years, and Punxsutawney Phil has built himself quite a track-record. But it isn’t perfect. In fact, far from it. Our four-legged friend has only gotten the forecast “correct” roughly 40% of the time — meaning you’d have better luck leaving it up to a coin flip.

Furthermore, animal rights groups have raised questions about the practice. They argue that the tradition interrupts hibernation cycles and frightens groundhogs. Many are contained in enclosures throughout the year, preventing them from burrowing and making a natural home.

So… unfortunately, our friend Phil can’t exactly be trusted to give you your weather-wise forecast. Instead, put your faith in your favorite mammalian meteorologists here at WCCB!