CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCCB and Bahakel Entertainment are getting you ready for Valentine’s Day with a one-hour special airing on February 11.

Love is On The Air features a surprise proposal, legendary game show host, Bob Eubanks, a matchmaker and more!

The hosts, celebrities Jeff Sutphen and Charity Bailey stopped by Rising on Thursday to share more about what viewers can expect plus, they offered their love own love advice.