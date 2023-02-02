Runnin’ Bulldogs Stay Perfect In Big South Conference Play

BOILING SPRINGS, N. C. — The Runnin’ Bulldogs stay perfect in conference play.

The 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships are less than a month away, and we are counting down to tipoff as march madness makes its way to the Queen City.

The road to Charlotte is heating up and one of the hottest teams at the moment is the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs. The women are on fire!

After becoming the first team in over a decade to start a perfect 10-and-0 in conference play, the women kept their historic season going on Wednesday night with a dominating performance over Charleston Southern for their 11th straight win.

Meanwhile, the GWU men are on a four game winning streak. Both are teams to keep an eye on when the conference tournament comes to Charlotte.

The 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships will be held March 1st through 5th at Bojangles Coliseum.

Single-session tickets are now available. Click here for tournament and ticket information.