The Magic Canvas Offers Art, Magic & More!

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Magic, art fun and more!

Scott and Janet Robinson are the owners of The Magic Canvas in Indian Land, South Carolina. Their venue is for friends and family to enjoy magic, art, parties, summer camps, classes and more.

The duo stopped by Rising on Friday to share more about how they started The Magic Canvas as well as their other passions which involve acceptance and diversity of the Autism community.

Scott, a magician himself, also pulled out a few tricks for us!