Man Sues CMPD After Flash-bang Explodes In His Hand Amidst 2020 Protest

CHARLOTTE N.C. – A man who picked up a flash-bang that exploded his hand during a protest in Uptown is suing the Charlotte Mecklenburg police department.

Kyre Mitchell attended the George Floyd protest on May 30, 2020. It was alleged that CMPD officers threw a flash-bang near Mitchell that evening.

Mitchell stated his first instinct was to protect those around him, including his immediate family.

Mitchell said he did not know what he was picking up. The explosion resulted in Mitchell losing two fingers on his right hand.

He is now suing the CMPD.