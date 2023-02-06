Gaining Over 50 Minutes Of Daylight Through February
The days are getting longer and have been since December 21st. The difference is instead of seconds longer, we are talking minutes longer now!
Some daylight statistics for you:
- Our first 6 pm sunset will occur Friday, February 10th
- Sunsets after 7 pm will occur starting March 12th – Note: This is when we “spring forward” and clocks move 1 hour ahead
- Sunsets after 8 pm will occur starting April 20th
- By February 13th, the average daylight gain is over 2 minutes. That 2 minute daylight gain continues until April 25th
- We gain the most amount of daylight in March compared to any other month
Months we gain daylight:
- January: +37 minutes
- February: +55 minutes
- March: +1 hour 7 minutes
- April: +1 hour
- May: +45 minutes
- June: +7 minutes
The exact amount of daylight gain depends on your location.