Gaining Over 50 Minutes Of Daylight Through February

The days are getting longer and have been since December 21st. The difference is instead of seconds longer, we are talking minutes longer now!

Some daylight statistics for you:

Our first 6 pm sunset will occur Friday, February 10th

Sunsets after 7 pm will occur starting March 12th – Note: This is when we “spring forward” and clocks move 1 hour ahead

Sunsets after 8 pm will occur starting April 20th

By February 13th, the average daylight gain is over 2 minutes. That 2 minute daylight gain continues until April 25th

We gain the most amount of daylight in March compared to any other month

Months we gain daylight:

January: +37 minutes

February: +55 minutes

March: +1 hour 7 minutes

April: +1 hour

May: +45 minutes

June: +7 minutes

The exact amount of daylight gain depends on your location. For that information, plus sunrise and sunset times click here.