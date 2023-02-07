Charlotte Mother Loses Belongings After Arsonist Sets Fire To Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte mother has lost all of her belongings, after an arsonist set fire to her home.

The case comes as CMPD says arsons are up more than 25 percent year-to-year.

“This was, this right here was, um, my baby’s bassinet,” explains Jantavia Werts.

Werts looks through what’s left of her belongings after a fire destroyed everything inside her North Charlotte home.

Investigators say someone intentionally set fire to the home on Green Hedge Avenue, while Werts and her three kids were at church on Sunday afternoon.

By the time she arrived at the scene, nothing inside could be saved.

“Nothing. It was just like how can you take that from somebody and think that’s OK?” Werts says.

No arrests have been made.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe for the family here.