Niagara County, NY– A dog named Ralphie is no longer living at a New York animal shelter. A woman has adopted him. It’s not the first time that Ralphie has been adopted. Many people have taken him home, but it wouldn’t take long for them to bring him back because of his bad behavior. Things were so bad that Ralphie became known as the “Demon Dog”.There is some good news. Recently a woman adopted him and revealed that she is completely in love.