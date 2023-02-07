Spring Is Just Weeks Away, But Pollen Levels Are Already Rising

1/3

CHARLOTTE, NC — Ahhh the sunshine and the warmth! Most of us love it, some of us cannot stand it because that means the dreaded pollen.

Pollen counts are already on the rise across the Carolinas with Spring just weeks away.

Medium levels of tree pollen, particularly Elm, will arrive Wednesday and Thursday. With rain in the forecast late Thursday and Friday, the pollen counts will drop.

Tree allergy season typically runs from March to June. Then comes grass pollen which runs from April to September. Next is Ragweed which usually increases in August and sticks around until November.

The Leaf Index shows Charlotte is 20 days ahead of schedule.

With these beautiful blooms starting earlier this year, that does not mean allergy season will end earlier.

If you suffer from allergies, try to limit your time outside and if bad enough, talk to an allergist.