Super Bowl Snack Day 2: Nicole’s Apple Dump Cake

CHARLOTTE, NC — Join the Rising crew each day this week as they make their favorite Super Bowl Party dishes! Today, Nicole shares her recipe for Apple Dump Cake!

Ingredients

1 Box yellow cake mix

1 Teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 Cup butter

40 oz. Apple pie filling

1/3 Cup chopped pecans (optional)

Vanilla ice cream

Instructions

1. In a large mixing bowl, add yellow cake mix, cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix well. Add melted butter and mix well. Set aside.

2. Grease a 6 quart slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Spread apple pie filling into the bottom of the slow cooker. Sprinkle crumbled cake mix on top. Top with pecans.

3. Place two layers of paper towel on top of the slow cooker and cover with the lid. Heat on high for 3 hours.

4. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.