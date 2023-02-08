CMPD: CMS Employee Accused of Inappropriately Touching Student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee is accused of inappropriately touching a student according to police.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says, on Tuesday, shortly after 2:30 p.m., the Wilson STEM Academy school resource officer notified detectives that a student reported being appropriately touched by 25-year-old David Lucas.

Lucas worked as a family engagement advocate for the district, police say. On Wednesday, he was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child, taking indecent liberties with a student by a school administor and first degree kidnapping.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School officials sent WCCB the below statement. It reads:

“The employee in question has been suspended with pay, pending investigation. It is our understanding that CMPD Crimes Against Children unit is conducting a separate investigation.”

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.