Spring-Like Temperatures Continue

Click here for the latest on the potential winter weather this weekend.

Discussion:

A cold front will approach from the west on Thursday bringing widely scattered showers to the region. The front will stall to our south and increase rain coverage, especially south and east of I-85. An upper level low pressure system then moves in from the west. IF cold air aloft can make it to the surface at the same time moisture is in place we could see snow. Temperatures rise through next week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S/SW 5-15 G: 25. Isolated to widely scattered showers. Highs near 70.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Most of the rain will be east and south of Charlotte. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Highs near 50.

Sunday: Cold rain with a possible snow mix. Highs in the 40s.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin