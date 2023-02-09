A Dead Shark Found Frozen On An Icy Massachusetts Beach

1/3

2/3

3/3





A dead, frozen shark was found on an icy beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts over the weekend. This was after below zero wind chills swept through the northeast. The shark is believed to be a porbeagle shark.

Amie Medeiros is a local photographer who shared these pictures in an Instagram post. In the post she says, “not what I was expected to find on my frozen winter adventure.”

Amie told WCCB’s Kaitlin Wright, “they left the shark there for nature to take its course, but the next day, people flocked to it and took it’s fins and teeth. Not much left of him.”