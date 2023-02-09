Big South Basketball Championships Preview: Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

BOILING SPRINGS, N. C. — The #RoadtoCLT is heating up and one of the hottest teams around is the Gardner-Webb women. On Wednesday night, the Runnin’ Bulldogs beat Radford to improve to a perfect 13-and-0 in conference play as they get closer to the conference tournament.

WCCB and Bahakel Sports reporter Kelli Bartik also spotlights a student-athlete from the men’s basketball team. Gardner-Webb senior, Ludovic Dufeal was recently diagnosed with blood clots, but continues to be a shot-blocking machine!

The 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships will be held March 1st through 5th at Bojangles Coliseum. Single-session tickets are now available. Click here for tournament and ticket information.