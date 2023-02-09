Current & Ex Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Charged With Assault

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Assault charges have been filed against a Lincoln County Sheriff’s sergeant and a now ex-Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy. Rutherford County District Attorney Ted Bell announced the charges on Thursday, following an investigation by the NC State Bureau of Investigations. Both men were served with the charges Thursday at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The charges are in connection to a May 28, 2022 arrest that happened in Lincoln County in the driveway of a home on Asbury Church Road. Sgt. Alden (Joe) Sutton is charged with simple assault. Ex-Deputy Tyler Thompson is charged with assault inflicting serious injury. He was fired by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in 2022. The Sheriff’s Office has said Thompson’s termination was related to a series of excessive force incidents while he was deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

They person the two men arrested in May 2022 is Barry Spencer Green. He was charged with driving while impaired, resisting arrest and assault on an officer.

In August, a Superior Court Judge ruled that the police body cam videos from the incident be released. Thompson’s body cam video shows him take Green to the ground and punch him in the face. When Green gets up, Thompson punches him again. Later in the video, Thompson tases Green while Green is on the ground. Sutton’s body cam video shows him curse at Green and call him a “d***head.” Sutton is also seen on video shoving Green, and then grabbing him by the throat and yelling at him, while Green is seated and handcuffed. Another officer is heard on that video telling Green to “stop resisting,” again, while Green is seated and handcuffed. Sutton is then seen on video pushing Green back again.