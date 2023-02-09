Police Chief Working To Decertify Former Officers Involved In Tyre Nichols’ Death

MEMPHIS, TN– Following the death of Tyre Nichols, his family and friends have been pushing for proper punishment of the officers involved in his death. The Memphis Police Chief is working on the decertification of the former officers. A source says a notice to appear in front of the committee is in the process of being served on the former officers now. After that a hearing will be held 30 days after those men are served. Decertification would prevent them from serving in law enforcement in the state of Tennessee ever again.