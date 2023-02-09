Rounds Of Showers Before Widespread Rain Sunday
Cold rain with some snowflakes mixing in for the Piedmont Sunday
More On The Possible Weekend Winter Weather Here
Forecast:
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with widely scattered showers. Rain coverage will be highest southeast of I-85, but a few showers still possible north of 85. Lows: Low to mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with numerous PM showers. Most of the rain will once again be southeast of I-85. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Cloudy. Rain becomes widespread late. Highs near 50.
Sunday: Cold rain with a possible snow mix. Highs near 40.
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin