Rounds Of Showers Before Widespread Rain Sunday

More On The Possible Weekend Winter Weather Here

Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with widely scattered showers. Rain coverage will be highest southeast of I-85, but a few showers still possible north of 85. Lows: Low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with numerous PM showers. Most of the rain will once again be southeast of I-85. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy. Rain becomes widespread late. Highs near 50.

Sunday: Cold rain with a possible snow mix. Highs near 40.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin