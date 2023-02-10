Bahakel Entertainment’s Jeff Sutphen Talks “Love is on the Air” & New Late Night Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Co-host of Love is On The Air, Jeff Sutphen stopped by Rising to talk about Bahakel Entertainment’s Valentine’s special plus his upcoming new late night F.U.N Show on WCCB.

About Jeff Sutphen

A television fan favorite, Jeff has done everything from game shows to live TV, sporting, and live events. Most recently, Jeff put his child-like behavior to good use serving as Executive Producer and Show Runner on the daytime EMMY nominated Ryan’s Mystery Playdate. Prior, Jeff accidentally became a game show host when he hosted Nickelodeon’s Figure it Out, served as producer and host for the daytime EMMY-nominated BrainSurge and hosted ABC’s 101 Ways to Leave a Game Show.

About Bahakel Entertainment

Bahakel Entertainment is owned and operated by Bahakel Communications in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bahakel Communications was founded by Cy N. Bahakel in 1947. Bahakel Entertainment is your premier streaming service for local and regional entertainment and sports groups across seven markets in the United States, that are served by the streaming network.

Love is ON THE AIR will air February 11, 2023 at 7pm EST on Bahakel Stations WCCB, WFXB and WOLO and at 10:30pm CST on WAKA and WBBJ.