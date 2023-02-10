Comedian Gary Owen Scoring Laughs at Comedy Zone This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Actor and comedian, Gary Owen is performing at The Comedy Zone this weekend. Many of the shows on Friday and Saturday are sold out, but there are tickets available for the 3 o’clock show on Saturday. Owen has been entertaining audiences for nearly three decades. He first captured everyone’s attention in 1997 on BET’s Comic View show. Since then he has appeared in films like “College”, “Little Man”, “Daddy Daycare” and more. You can find Owen’s ticket information at cltcomedyzone.com