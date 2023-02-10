Monroe Police K9 “Kilo” Has Passed Away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Monroe Police Department K9, “Kilo” died unexpectedly on Thursday night. He encountered an unknown medical emergency that would ultimately lead to his death.

Kilo had experienced medical problems while at home on Thursday leading to him being transported to Carolina Veterinary Specialists.

“We’re saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of a member of the Monroe Police Department. Please remember K9 Officer Burton, his family, the Monroe Police Department and the other K9 Officers in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of a family member,” Police Chief Bryan Gilliard, said.

The multi-purpose canine who excelled in drug detection assistance, apprehension, security, and more was a valued Monroe PD Special Response Team member.

Kilo was 1 year and 11 months old.