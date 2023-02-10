Study: COVID-19 Vaccine May Reduce Effects Of Botox

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Botox is the one of the most common non-surgical procedures in the world. However, if you received a COVID vaccine, Botox may not have the same effect.

A study published in January, showed Botox lasted about 22 days less in patients who received a COVID vaccination.

Kristin Cabeda owns Plumped, an aesthetic boutique in Charlotte. She points out the study only recorded 45 patients. Although she does recognize there may be some validity to it.

“We’re definitely seeing that in some of our patients over here where we’re having to increase their dose or they’re coming back for frequently after they have had COVID or the vaccine,” explained Cabeda.

Cabeda says it’s only happening in about 5% of her patients. For the unlucky few, it means more visits and/or more units.

“Sometimes it’s a few units extra and sometimes it might be 20 units extra,” said Cabeda.

Cabeda said she started to notice the trend around the Spring of 2021.

It’s unclear if or why the vaccine would have an impact on Botox. However, there are theories.

“We do know when you have COVID or any illness or when you receive a vaccine, your immune system is heightened, so we think it has something to do with that,” explained Cabeda.