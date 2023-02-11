Statesville Police: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Stealing Car With Child Inside

Trish Williford,

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A teenager is in custody after police say he stole a car with a child inside.  It happened just before 8 a.m. Friday in Statesville.

Police arrested 18-year-old Carson Tate, III., for larceny, kidnapping, and possession of a secured firearm.  They say he stole a car on Tara’s Trace Drive with a 10-year-old child sitting in the backseat.

The child was able to escape the vehicle and run home.  Officers say they conducted a traffic stop and found Tate alone inside the vehicle.

Tate is behind bars on 25-thousand dollar bond.

 