Statesville Police: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Stealing Car With Child Inside

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A teenager is in custody after police say he stole a car with a child inside. It happened just before 8 a.m. Friday in Statesville.

Police arrested 18-year-old Carson Tate, III., for larceny, kidnapping, and possession of a secured firearm. They say he stole a car on Tara’s Trace Drive with a 10-year-old child sitting in the backseat.

The child was able to escape the vehicle and run home. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop and found Tate alone inside the vehicle.

Tate is behind bars on 25-thousand dollar bond.