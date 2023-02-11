Wet & Wintry Weekend Underway

The system we’ve been keeping an eye on all week is finally here, but snow-lovers in the Piedmont may be disappointed with the results. Expect widespread rain to begin this evening. While the High Country will quickly transition to snow overnight, most locations elsewhere will be stuck with a cold rain into Sunday morning. As a powerful upper-level low approaches from the southwest, some pockets of sleet and snow may mix in at times in the Piedmont and Foothills before the system exits by Sunday evening. Snow accumulations could total up to 8″ in the highest elevations, but impactful accumulations are unlikely to occur outside of the mountains.

Strong winds will also be problematic during this event. Gusts could approach 40 mph around the area Sunday morning. Sunshine returns to the forecast by Monday, accompanied by another pleasant warm-up. Valentine’s Day will be lovely, with highs in the 60s to go along with plentiful blue sky. Highs could even get back into the 70s by Thursday before another rainy cooldown closes out the workweek ahead.

Tonight: Piedmont rain. Mountain snow. Low: 38°. Wind: NE 15-25. Gusts: 30+

Sunday: Mountain snow. Mainly rain with pockets of sleet/snow/mix elsewhere. High: 41°. Wind: N 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Sunday Night: Clearing out. Chilly. Low: 36°. Wind: NW 5-15.

Monday: Comfy sunshine. High: 62°. Wind: SW 5-10.