Lawsuit Filed By Resident Against New Indy Paper Mill Claiming Chemicals Are Being Dumped In Catawba River

FORT MILL, N.C. — The push for clean air and water continues for those living in two retirement communities near the Catawba River.

It’s a battle two and a half years in the making when New Indy paper mill made changes to it’s factory. Surrounding homes were immediately smacked in the face by an overpowering odor. The affects continue on today.

“I frankly feel like I’m a lab rat in a really bad science experiment,” said resident Jackie Baker

On Monday, the legal team representing residents filed a lawsuit saying harmful chemicals beneath the mill are being dumped in the Catawba river.

Lawyer’s also held a meeting on Monday to address questions and concerns by residents. Some who say their home is filled with not just smells but also particles of a white substance. Others claiming the issues at the mill are causing physical harm.

“They’re not able to have their kids go out and play on the playground. They’re not able to go for walks. They’re not able to exercise in the community. This impacts them on a daily basis,” said attorney David Hoyle