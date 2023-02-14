Are You Numb To Mass Shootings?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Here we go again. Three students are dead and five are critically hurt after a gunman opens fire at Michigan State University. The mass shooting is the latest in a growing number on schools and college campuses in America. Police said a caller’s tip led them to the suspected gunman, who died from a self inflicted gunshot wound. Classes and school activities have been cancelled for 48 hours.

It came one day before the five-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Questions still remain about the motive for the shooting. Students are reliving those terrifying moments. Dominik Molotky says, “Right when that first gunshot went off, I booked it to the far corner of the class. I was sitting right next to the door, where he came in, literally one of the first two seats, he came in. And thank God my fight of flight response kicked in, because I booked it to the other side of the class and ducked down, and he came in and shot three to four times in our classroom.” Ellie Dezonna says, “I was, like, shaking in the bathroom and it was just terrible. Just, like, preparing myself for the worst thing ever.”

The attack is the 67th mass shooting this year, according to data from the non-profit group Gun Violence Archive.

Our question of the night: Are you numb to these shootings?

