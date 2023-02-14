Edge On The Clock: Ex-Sister Wives Star Reveals New Boyfriend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The movie studio behind Rust says the film will resume production this spring. Most of the original crew will return to finish the film, whose cinematographer was killed in a shooting on the New Mexico set. Additional crew members are being added. They are specifically responsible for safety. A new cinematographer is also joining, who says she will complete Halyana Hutchins’ vision for the film. Alec Baldwin is currently facing involuntary manslaughter charges for the incident that killed Hutchins.

Plus, Idris Elba says don’t expect him to play the role of James Bond anytime soon. The actor says he is currently focused on his upcoming series with Netflix, Luther: The Fallen Sun. Elba talked addressed rumors of him taking over as the British spy during a summit in Dubai. He says, “You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with J and ends with B, but I’m not going to be that guy.”

And, Sister Wives star Christine Brown has finally found true love. More than a year after separating from her polygamous husband Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star introduced the world to her new boyfriend in a new heartfelt Instagram post. Her Valentine’s Day post featured multiple photos of the pair. She captioned it, “I finally found the love of my life.”

