Another Early Start to Pollen Season in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We may be in the middle of February, but spring is already budding its way back into the Queen City. While that’s great news for those of us excited for longer days and warmer highs, it also means the return of the dreaded saffron specter: pollen.

“Springs are coming earlier; It’s getting warmer and it’s lasting longer,” says Dr. Gray Norris, a Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center physician. “Really good data is showing that the pollen seasons throughout the United States have started earlier in each region and they go on longer than they used to.”

Pollen season is already underway, which means sniffling, sneezing, and watery eyes will be on the rise.

“For humans, for about 40% of us, it does lead to respiratory illness. Sinuses, eyes, and lungs.”

“So, the misery factor for humans goes way up.”

If you’re looking to beat the yellow menace before it beats you, Dr. Norris says there isn’t any one simple fix, but…

“The nasal sprays offer the best relief for the most symptoms. People want to take a pill, they think a pill is going to work faster and better and easier, but if I were to be put on ‘allergy survival island’… it’s going to be a nasal cortisone spray. That will provide you the most relief for the longest term.”

According to Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center’s Sneeze-O-Meter, elm, pine, and maple trees are the main pollen producers right now.

Oaks, the most prominent trees we have in our area, will ramp up pollen production over the coming weeks.