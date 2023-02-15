Center City Weekend With Molly Kenny: Live Music, Wednesday Night Live, and More

CHARLOTTE, NC — Molly Kenny is always in the know with fun events around Charlotte. This week, catch live music at Atherton, a puzzle challenge and more.

Live Music at Atherton, Part of Rail Trail Lights

Thursday, February 16th – Saturday, February 18th

Visit the event happening from February 3-19 and discover 6 art installations illuminating the Rail Trail, along with local musicians jamming at the Atherton Niche Stage every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 6-8pm. Catch some of the best local acts while you experience the magic of Rail Trail Lights, all for free!

Wednesday Night Live: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop with The Come Up

Wednesday Night, February 22 nd 6:30pm-8:30pm

Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

Join journalist Jonathan Abrams as he shares details of his book The Come Up, a collection and reflection of stories that made hip hop.

Wednesday Night Live, presented by Bank of America, includes free admission to the museums (Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, and the Mint Museum) from 5 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday, as well as live entertainment or programming at one of the five participating institutions each week.

Puzzle Challenge at Hi-Wire Brewing

Monday, Feb 27, 2023 7pm – 9pm

Grab a pint and head to Hi-Wire Brewing for their monthly Puzzle Challenge! The fastest team (1-6 people) to complete their 500 piece puzzle each month wins a Hi-Wire gift card. We have a variety of puzzles to choose from, so when you arrive, just sign in with the bartender prior to 7pm and pick your puzzle.