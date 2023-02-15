Cloudy, Breezy & Warm Thursday

Discussion:

A warm day on tap Thursday ahead of our next approaching weather system. A cold front will move through early Friday which will increase rain chances late Thursday into Friday morning. Cooler temperatures arrive behind the front for the weekend. Temperatures warm once again next week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 50s.

Thursday: Our warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Isolated showers are possible during the day, but rain chances will increase overnight. Wind: S/SW 10-20. G:30

Friday: AM showers / isolated storm. PM clearing. Highs in the low 60s.

Weekend: Dry and slightly cooler. Highs on Saturday top out in the low 50s. Sunday will be the warmest day of the two with highs near 60.

Have a wonderful day!

Kaitlin